A yellow weather warning has been issued across Lancashire for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From 6:00pm on Sunday, December 31 until 6:00am on Monday, January 1, a yellow warning is in place for rain across Blackpool, Preston and East Lancashire.

What is a yellow warning for rain ?

The warning means that frequent heavy showers may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across Lancashire from 6pm on December 31. Credit: Erik Witsoe on Unsplash

What does this actually mean?

The MET office explains:

-Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer

-Bus and train services will also probably be affected with journey times taking longer

What should you do?

The MET offers five main tips for staying safe in heavy rain:

1- Check if your property is at risk, if it is prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit [see below]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2- Ensure your safe from flooding by checking the flood advice in your area, charging mobile phones, parking your car outside the flood zone, prepare a flood kit to help you cope in the event of flooding, store valuables up high, turn off gas water and electricity supplies

3- Consider whether it’s safe to drive. If you must: slow down, use main roads, use dipped headlights, give yourself more time to react on slippery surfaces and keep a bigger gap between vehicles

4- Do not drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help.