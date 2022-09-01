Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year autumn officially begins on Friday, September 23, and ends on Wednesday, December 21, when it makes way for winter. This is know as the astronomical autumn.

However, by the meteorological calendar, the first day of autumn is always September 1 and ends on November 30.

But UK calendars count the astronomical autumn as the official changing of the seasons.

Autumn is a beautiful time of year

The question is, are we likely to see any more sun before September 23?

According to the met office the long-range forecast from September 5 to September 28 is pretty bleak but some brighter spells are possible.

Their forecast states that the start of this period is expected to bring areas of thick cloud and heavy, thundery rain or showers to many places. Any periods of rain could be longer than recently experienced. Some brighter spells are also possible. Strong winds are also likely in places, perhaps with a risk of gales.

Temperatures are expected to be around average but variable, especially under longer spells of rain where it may be cooler, or in any sunshine which will feel warmer. Towards the end of the period, the rainfall is likely to die out, leading to many areas becoming a little drier, although there may still be a chance of showers for many places. Temperatures will probably be around average.