A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office has been updated as Storm Pia brings winds of up to 70mph to Lancashire today (Thursday, December 21).

The strongest winds are expected to occur at around 1pm, with peak gusts of up to 45mph around Preston and 56mph along the coast in Blackpool.

Forecasters are also urging people on the coast to be aware of large and potentially life-threatening waves.

The winds will slowly ease through the day, with the Met Office bringing its weather warning end time forward as gusts drop to around 47mph by 5pm.

Gusts will continue to ease into the evening, with lows of around 41mph by 9pm.

The yellow wind warning covers the whole of Lancashire and will remain in force until 3pm.

Met Office forecast for today

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: "We've issued a large yellow warning area where there’s a potential for some impacts, but gusts of 50-60mph are possible for large parts of central and northern areas of the UK.

"Exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph at times, mainly across the far north of Scotland.

"There's a chance this low pressure will continue to exert its influence into Friday, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast."

What about Christmas? What's the forecast?

There are still some uncertainties in the forecast for Christmas Day, as Paul explained: "Christmas Day looks like being fairly unsettled in northern and western areas.

"Any showers in the north could be wintry with hail and thunder, but even here, any snow will be mainly on high ground.