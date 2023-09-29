News you can trust since 1886
Preston weather forecast: City set to see cloudy days, light rain and occasional sunny spells next week

Preston will see a mixture of cloudy days, light rain and occasional sunny spells next week.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 19:47 BST
Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday, September 30

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 15C and lows of 14C.

Sunday, October 1

Heavy showers changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Highs of 18C and lows of 13C.

Monday, October 2

A cloudy day.

Highs of 16C and lows of 12C.

Tuesday, October 3

Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Highs of 15C and lows of 12C.

Wednesday, October 4

Cloudy.

Highs of 16C and lows of 12C.

Thursday, October 5

Partly cloudy.

Highs of 16C and lows of 12C.

