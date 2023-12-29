Weather set to improve in Preston next week after Storm Gerrit brings heavy rain and strong winds to UK
The weather in Preston is set to improve next week after being battered by heavy rain and strong winds.
Here's the weather forecast for next week:
Saturday, December 30
A cloudy and often wet day with some temporary snow over the highest ground at first.
Heavy rain, especially in the afternoon. Turning windy with coastal gales possible at times.
Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Sunday, December 31
Cloudy changing to heavy showers in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 6C.
Monday, January 1
Light showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 4C.
Tuesday, January 2
Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning.
Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Wednesday, January 3
Light showers changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Thursday, January 4
Cloudy.
Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 3C.