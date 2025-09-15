Today's forecast as 30mph winds batter Lancashire and man killed by falling tree in Blackpool
A yellow wind warning came into force yesterday at 8pm and is expected to remain in place until 6pm today (September 15).
In Blackpool and along the Fylde coast, the wild weather has tragically left one man in his 40s dead after a tree branch snapped and crushed him as he was sleeping rough inside a tent in a local park.
Nearby, in Saville Road, a home was taped off after the gable end partially collapsed due to wind damage. Bricks crashed to the street below as fire crews were called to the make the scene safe.
There are also reports of fallen trees in Preston, Blackburn and Oswaldtwistle.
According to the Met Office, the strong and gusty winds are likely to cause disruption to travel, including bus and train services. It adds some motorway journeys are likely to take longer as speeds are reduced in exposed areas which could pose a risk to high-sided vehicles.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Stephen Kocher said: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, spreading inland and eastwards during Monday morning.
"Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely in inland areas, while gusts of 60-70 mph are possible at times along exposed coasts and hills.”