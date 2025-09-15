Parts of Lancashire are facing gusts of up to 30mph as wind and rain continues to lash the North West today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow wind warning came into force yesterday at 8pm and is expected to remain in place until 6pm today (September 15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene in Revoe Park, Blackpool this morning (Monday, September 15) | Mark Thornton

Nearby, in Saville Road, a home was taped off after the gable end partially collapsed due to wind damage. Bricks crashed to the street below as fire crews were called to the make the scene safe.

There are also reports of fallen trees in Preston, Blackburn and Oswaldtwistle.

According to the Met Office, the strong and gusty winds are likely to cause disruption to travel, including bus and train services. It adds some motorway journeys are likely to take longer as speeds are reduced in exposed areas which could pose a risk to high-sided vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene in Saville Road, Blackpool this morning (Monday, September 15) | Penny Potter

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Stephen Kocher said: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, spreading inland and eastwards during Monday morning.

"Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely in inland areas, while gusts of 60-70 mph are possible at times along exposed coasts and hills.”