Weather Lancashire: 10 photos of the weekend's storm, as captured by people in and around Preston
Over the weekend, Lancashire was hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning in what marked some spectacular scenes for locals.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across all parts of the North West, including Lancashire, on Saturday, July 8.
The warning certainly came true as people from across the county got caught up in the not so summery weather on both Saturday and Sunday.
We asked Post readers to share their pictures from the storm, so take a look below:
