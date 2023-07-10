News you can trust since 1886
Weather Lancashire: 10 photos of the weekend's storm, as captured by people in and around Preston

Over the weekend, Lancashire was hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning in what marked some spectacular scenes for locals.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across all parts of the North West, including Lancashire, on Saturday, July 8.

The warning certainly came true as people from across the county got caught up in the not so summery weather on both Saturday and Sunday.

We asked Post readers to share their pictures from the storm, so take a look below:

Take a look at the pictures of the storm taken by Post readers.

1. Stormy scenes in Lancashire

Take a look at the pictures of the storm taken by Post readers. Photo: Mark Hans Gruber Burckhardt

The sky over Morrisons on Riversway, Preston.

2. Stormy scenes in Lancashire

The sky over Morrisons on Riversway, Preston. Photo: Kat Pearson

Lightning captured in Grimsargh

3. Stormy scenes in Lancashire

Lightning captured in Grimsargh Photo: Vicky Hope

Williamson Park in Lancaster.

4. Stormy scenes in Lancashire

Williamson Park in Lancaster. Photo: Grace Brandwood

