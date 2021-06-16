Weather in Preston: This is when sunshine is predicted to make brief return this week

While a warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of Lancashire and the North West this week, Preston looks set to avoid the worst and could even see some dry and bright weather in the coming days.

The yellow weather warning, which covers eastern parts of Lancashire, is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, June 16 to 9am Saturday, June 19.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Although there remains significant uncertainty in location and timing, areas of thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning.

"Whilst not all locations will be affected, some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible.

"Rainfall totals of around 30 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving around 50 mm in 2-3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated."

Here is the daily forecast for this week in Preston:

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

A mix of light and heavy cloud will cover the skies across the city on Wednesday as temperatures cool slightly on the previous day. Highs of 18C are expected with a 10% chance of rain also possible throughout.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

While high temperatures will remain similar to those on Wednesday (18C), Thursday is likely to see the sun return as the morning cloud is replaced by patchy cloud and sunshine from 2pm, with skies clearing further into the evening.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Dry and bright conditions will kick Friday off, but will sadly be short-lived. Light cloud will move in from late morning and will remain throughout the rest of the day. Friday will be another warm day with highs of 18C.

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Saturday is set to be very similar to Friday, with some early sunshine likely, and light cloud cover forecast throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain steady at 18C.

Sunday, June 20, 2021