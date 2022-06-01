Weather in Preston: Sun set to shine on the Queen's Jubilee long weekend

From tomorrow Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, street parties, garden parties and concerts are set to take place all over the country to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

And if looks like it’s going to be a sunny one.

Thursday morning will start off dry and bright with temperatures reaching a high of 19°C. There is a 50 per cent chance of rain around 2pm before it brightens up again in the afternoon and early evening.

The weather forecast is rosy for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Friday will see highs of 17°C though there will be more scattered cloud but only a low chance of showers.

Saturday morning should see plenty of sunshine with highs of 18°C in the afternoon at around 4pm with only a five per cent chance of rain.

Sunday will be cloudier but should again reach temperatures of 18°C at around 4pm.

So, all in all, it looks a pretty safe bet if you’re planning a street party or barbecue.