Weather in Preston: Met Office issues yellow warning for wind across Lancashire as Storm Barra arrives
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office, with gust of up to 50mph forecast for Preston and Lancashire.
The warning, which is in place from 9am until midnight on Tuesday, December 7, is expected to affect most of the country.
Stronger gusts of up to 60-70mph are expected in exposed coastal locations.
Residents are being warned to expect travel disruption and short-term loss of power.
A second yellow weather warning is also in place for snow as wintry conditions from 11am on Tuesday.
A Met Office spokesman said: "A deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic is likely to bring high winds to many parts of the UK.
"Strong winds arriving into the west through the morning, spreading inland and reaching eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.
"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations.
"Strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more