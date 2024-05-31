Weather in Lancashire set to be dry and cloudy over weekend - but sun set to make appearance

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st May 2024, 18:03 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 18:05 BST
Saturday looks set to be the best day this weekend.

The weather is set to be dry and cloudy over the weekend - but the sun is set to make an appearance.

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:

Saturday, June 1

Any mist rapidly clearing to leave a fine day with sunny spells and patchy cloud.

Cloud will increase in the afternoon, but there will still be some sunny spells.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 10C.

The weather is set to be dry and cloudy over the weekend (Credit: Pixabay)The weather is set to be dry and cloudy over the weekend (Credit: Pixabay)
Sunday, June 2

Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Monday, June 3

Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Tuesday, June 4

Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Wednesday, June 5

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday, June 6

Cloudy changing to sunny by early evening.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 9C.

