Weather in Lancashire set to be dry and cloudy over weekend - but sun set to make appearance
The weather is set to be dry and cloudy over the weekend - but the sun is set to make an appearance.
Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:
Saturday, June 1
Any mist rapidly clearing to leave a fine day with sunny spells and patchy cloud.
Cloud will increase in the afternoon, but there will still be some sunny spells.
Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Sunday, June 2
Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Monday, June 3
Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 12C.
Tuesday, June 4
Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning.
Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Wednesday, June 5
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Thursday, June 6
Cloudy changing to sunny by early evening.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 9C.
