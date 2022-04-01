Whether you’re planning to get away or just chilling at home the sun is always a bonus over the Easter period.

Unfortunately that doesn’t look likely this year with rain, wind, hail and possible thunder storms forecast.

This is the outlook from the Met Office for the Easter period in Preston from Friday, April 15, to Friday, April 29 – It’s likely to be unsettled during the start of this period, with periods of rain and showers and likely brief drier interludes.

It doesn't look like it's going to be too sunny this Easter

Showers may be heavy at times, some perhaps thundery with a chance of hail. Strong winds are also probable, particularly to the north and west.

Temperatures are most likely to be above average, especially in the south, and closer to average across the north.