Brits have shared their top tips for getting through winter from old-fashioned favourites to inventive tricks.

From the best ways of staying warm, to tricks on how to easily remove snow and ice from your windscreen, here’s Brits’ top tips for getting through winter.

“The silver stuff behind your radiators that reflects the heat back out is brilliant. It's really cheap, really easy to put in and works absolutely brilliantly. Wearing hats indoors, there's nothing wrong with that. So having lots of nice woolly hats and things is perfectly good. And cats, cats are great because they can come and sit on you and keep you warm, which also makes you feel happy as well.”

“A good old-fashioned hot water bottle is a good idea sometimes. I mean, I know it's an old-fashioned thing, but a lot of people swear by them and electric blankets, of course.”

Keeping warm. | Shutterstock

“The industry I work in is fitness and everything, so keeping warm, I go to the gym, things like that. I don't really put the heating on, I think most people don't too much, so just putting a few extra layers on isn't too bad. And if I'm cold, I just get a hot shower.”

“I've had chill blades the last couple of years and I've tried different things to try and stop that so lots of layers and gloves and socks is good, but the main thing I found works is making sure you moisturise and then it's less likely to blister and hurt.”

“Make sure winter tyres, obviously. But if we're talking about snow specifically, that's landed on your car, for example, your windshield, if you have a windblower, honestly, it takes it off in seconds. Windblower is absolutely incredible for cars.”

“De-icing the car, I don't know where I read it, but I get a plastic bag, put some warm water in it and just rub it up and down the window screen, done.”

“Bills are included in my student price, so we stick the heating on, which we're quite fortunate to. I'm at work a lot, so work's always got the heating on, so it's probably how, I'm just trying to keep active when I can.”

“Drink your tea, drink your coffee, whatever keeps you warm. Have a hot meal, you know. Actually, go to the gym, exercise, whether that's cardio, weights, whatever. And my friend actually got me to do this at the start of 2024, because, again, we had winter spikes in there. Sauna, absolutely incredible.”