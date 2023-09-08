Warm weather set to continue in Preston over weekend but thunderstorm threat looms, Met Office says

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK has been basking in an Indian summer heat blast with temperatures reaching nearly 30C in some places.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warm weather is set to continue over the weekend in Lancashire, with temperatures reaching around 25C on Sunday (September 10).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But sporadic thunderstorms could spoil the party by bringing heavy showers and even hail for some, the Met Office said.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “There’s a bit of a weather breakdown on the way. Some might see thundery rain but it will stay hot.

“On Sunday the hot weather will be more confined to the south and east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elsewhere, it will become more unsettled and temperatures will return to the high teens.

Warm weather this weekend could be spoiled by thunderstorms in some areas, the Met Office has said (Credit: David Wright)

“There is a continued chance of further warnings as we monitor the weather.”

Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday (September 9)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Highs of 24C and lows of 19C.

Sunday (September 10)

Sunny intervals changing to heavy showers in the afternoon.

Highs of 25C and lows of 18C.

Monday (September 11)

Light rain changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Highs of 20C and lows of 14C.

Tuesday (September 12)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 17C and lows of 10C.

Wednesday (September 13)

Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning.

Highs of 17C and lows of 12C.

Thursday (September 14)

Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon.