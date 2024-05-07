Warm weather set to continue in Lancashire with temperatures forecast to reach 23C this week
Lancashire can finally expect a stretch of warm weather this week following a sunny bank holiday Monday.
The mercury is set to reach highs of 23C, with the sun also set to make an appearance throughout the week.
It is also expected to be a dry week, with no rain forecast.
Weather forecast for the week ahead:
Wednesday, May 8
Any mist and fog soon clearing, leaving a dry and fine day with plenty of hazy spells of sunshine.
Feeling warm with light winds.
Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Thursday, May 9
A cloudy day.
Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Friday, May 10
Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime.
Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Saturday, May 11
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 23C. Minimum temperature 14C.
Sunday, May 12
Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 22C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Monday, May 13
Cloudy changing to heavy showers in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 12C.
