Lancashire weather forecast as Met Office predicts warmer days after chilly start to March
The Met Office has forecast bright sunshine for much of the county over the coming days, after a chilly start to March over the weekend.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Today and tonight
It will be a dull and cloudy start to the week, with more of the grey skies we saw through February. Overcast skies and a gentle breeze will see temperatures peak at around 9°c on Monday.
Tonight will see more in the way of cloud, although a few clear spells are likely to develop at times. It will turn largely dry but the odd spot of drizzle cannot be ruled out, said the Met Office.
Tomorrow and rest of week
Tomorrow will see a rather cloudy start to the day, but sunshine is expected to widely develop as the day progresses. It will be a dry day with moderate to fresh south-westerly winds and temperatures rising to a peak of around 11°c by midday.
It will continue to improve as the week progresses, with temperatures climbing to 12°c on Wednesday and 15°c on Thursday.
Friday will see some light rain showers in the morning, but temperatures are likely to remain mild, around 14°c.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.