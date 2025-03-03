The UK can expect brighter skies and warmer weather this week, with some areas in Lancashire reaching 14C (57.2F) | Submitted

Lancashire can look forward to brighter skies and warmer weather this week - with temperatures to climb to 15°c in some areas, according to latest forecasts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has forecast bright sunshine for much of the county over the coming days, after a chilly start to March over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool beach on a sunny day is surely the daddy of all Lancashire beaches.It's been a draw for more than 100 years and is fun for all the family, with cafes, bars, amusements and icecream stalls all within easy reach.

Today and tonight

It will be a dull and cloudy start to the week, with more of the grey skies we saw through February. Overcast skies and a gentle breeze will see temperatures peak at around 9°c on Monday.

Tonight will see more in the way of cloud, although a few clear spells are likely to develop at times. It will turn largely dry but the odd spot of drizzle cannot be ruled out, said the Met Office.

Tomorrow and rest of week

Tomorrow will see a rather cloudy start to the day, but sunshine is expected to widely develop as the day progresses. It will be a dry day with moderate to fresh south-westerly winds and temperatures rising to a peak of around 11°c by midday.

It will continue to improve as the week progresses, with temperatures climbing to 12°c on Wednesday and 15°c on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday will see some light rain showers in the morning, but temperatures are likely to remain mild, around 14°c.

But it should be a dry and sunny weekend, with temperatures of 15°c forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.