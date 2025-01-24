Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A full list of the train cancellations on Northern Rail, LNER, ScotRail, TransPennine Express, Avant West Coast and Merseyrail today.

Storm Éowyn has brought strong winds to the UK, causing disruption to travel.

We’ve compiled a list of the train services which are cancelled or are facing delays today (January 24).

Northern Rail

Northern Rail have told the public not to travel on the following routes.

A Northern Rail train. | Oli Scarff /AFP via Getty Images

Friday 24 January and Saturday 25 January

Barrow/Windermere / Oxenholme – Manchester Airport

Carlisle – Barrow/Lancaster - Manchester Airport (Cumbrian Coast)

Heysham Port - Morecambe – Lancaster

Leeds – Settle – Carlisle

Leeds – Lancaster/Morecambe

Friday 24 January only

Blackpool North – York

Manchester Victoria - Leeds (via Dewsbury)

Manchester Victoria - Leeds (via Bradford Interchange)

Sheffield – Huddersfield (Peniston Line)

Halifax/Bradford Interchange – Huddersfield

Leeds – Nottingham

Sheffield – York

Newcastle – Ashington (Northumberland Line)

Newcastle – Morpeth/Chathill

Newcastle – Carlisle. Except limited services between Newcastle and the MetroCentre.

Leeds - Skipton

Leeds - Ilkley

Leeds - Bradford Forster Square

Bradford Forster Square - Ilkley

Bradford Forster Square - Skipton

Advise against travel on Friday 24 January

Northern Rail say on the below routes there will be large gaps in services or the route will only be partially served, and are strongly advising you not to travel on these routes.

Leeds – Lincoln. Will operate Sheffield - Lincoln only. Services Leeds – Sheffield are available. To Travel Leeds – Lincoln change at Sheffield.

Sheffield – Scarborough. Will operate Hull - Scarborough only, calling at all stations Hull - Bridlington.

York - Bridlington. Will operate York - Hull only. Stops between Hull and Bridlington are served on the route above.

York - Blackpool North. Will operate York - Bradford Interchange only.

Leeds – Harrogate - York.

Chester - Leeds. Will operate Chester - Manchester Victoria only.

Darlington – Saltburn.

Newcastle – Middlesborough.

Middlesborough – Whitby.

Except for the following journeys being provided to support trips to and from schools:

0654 Middlesbrough- Whitby

0844 Whitby-Middlesbrough

1404 Middlesbrough-Whitby

1557 Whitby-Middlesbrough

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

LNER says there will be no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction on Friday 24 January and no LNER services operating within Scotland. Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay due to weather-related speed restrictions.

ScotRail

ScotRail have announced that all their services are suspended on Friday, 24 January.

They strongly advise against travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available.

TransPennine Express

TransPennine Express are urging customers not to travel between the following locations on Friday 24 January:

Manchester/Liverpool and Scotland

York, Newcastle and Edinburgh

They are also advising customers to avoid travelling, unless absolutely essential, between the following locations:

Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York

Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast says there are no trains running north of Preston (to/from Cumbria, Glasgow or Edinburgh) on Friday 24 January. They are asking people to only travel on their North Wales route if absolutely necessary.

Merseyrail services on the Chester line face cancellations or alterations due to a speed restriction because of high winds.