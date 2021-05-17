Torrential downpours and ‘unseasonably strong winds’ set to batter UK

Parts of the country could see weather warnings imposed before heavy downpours and unseasonable gales move in from Thursday, the Met Office has said.

Those who are planning outdoor gatherings this week as coronavirus restrictions ease are being advised to think again due to “significant, windy weather” as the result of a low pressure system over the UK.

This month could be one of the wettest Mays on record, surpassing 1967, when 131.7mm of rain fell across the UK.

However, last year the country experienced its sunniest spring and driest May since records began.

But she said it was “too early” to predict if this month will be the wettest May on record.

Ms Kent said: “Over the next few days, large parts of the UK will see showery conditions with occasional torrential downpours, thunderstorms and even hail.

“Drivers should be very careful as quite a bit of rainfall could lead to some problems on the roads.

“I’d say it’s going to be very unsettled, as some areas will see some sunshine, and be relatively warm, while it’ll be chilly for those who see torrential rain.”

Temperatures in London and southern England will reach highs of 17C (62.6F), while the mercury in Wales, Scotland and northern Ireland will hit 15C (59F).

However, a deep area of low pressure will “hurtle” in from the west on Thursday.

Ms Kent said: “Wednesday will be the most favourable day of the week, but will be a quiet lull before a potent low pressure system arrives from the Atlantic bringing with it unseasonably strong winds and severe gales.

“Parts of the country could see weather warnings come in, as the winds and showers will hit large swathes of the country, particularly in western areas.

“Anyone planning outdoor gatherings should certainly keep an eye out for significant, windy weather and be sure to monitor the Met Office website for any warnings.”