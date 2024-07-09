Thunderstorms set to hit Lancashire as yellow weather warning issued - but sun set to shine again soon
A yellow weather warning covering most of Lancashire, excluding parts of the Fylde coast and Lancaster, was issued by the Met Office on Tuesday.
It will be in force from 2pm until 11.59pm, with residents warned to expect “some flooding in a few places”.
Forecasters also added there was a “good chance” driving conditions would be affected by spray, standing water, leading to longer journey times.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and move northwards, slowly dying out during the evening and first part of the night.
“Many places will miss these, but where they do occur, there is the chance of some localised impacts from heavy rain, as well as damage from lightning strikes.
“10-20 mm of rain is possible in an hour or so, with some places potentially seeing 30 mm in a few hours.”
What should I expect?
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
- Perhaps some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
When will the weather get better?
The weather this week is looking quite bleak, with grey skies forecast for most days.
However, it will be relatively dry expect for a patch of rain of Thursday.
The sun is also set to shine again on Sunday as temperatures reach highs of 19C.
Weather forecast for Lancashire:
Wednesday, July 10
Overcast changing to light showers by late morning. Highs of 16C. Lows of 14C.
Thursday, July 11
Overcast changing to light rain by lunchtime.
Highs of 16C. Lows of 11C.
Friday, July 12
A cloudy day.
Highs of 17C. Lows of 11C.
Saturday, July 13
Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime.
Highs of 17C. Lows of 11C.
Sunday, July 14
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.
Highs of 19C. Lows of 12C.
Monday, July 15
Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon.
Highs of 20C. Lows of 13C.
