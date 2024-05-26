Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are set to hit Lancashire today.

The Met Office has issued an eight hour yellow weather warning of thunderstorms and flooding which is in place from noon today until 8pm this evening. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening which may cause flooding and disruption in places.

There is the possibility of 20-30 mm of rain falling in an hour or less. Frequent lightning and hail (particularly in the east of the area) may also cause impacts. The Met Office has issued the following tips on how to stay safe: Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.