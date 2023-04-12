More than 17,600 properties were cut off as gusts topping 55mph, coupled with torrential rain, caused widespread disruption. Some were still without power this afternoon.

And Electricity North West is warning of more disruptive weather to come later this evening, with teams on standby to work flat out through the night to repair any damage caused.

The power supplier said its emergency engineers had restored supplies to 95 per cent of customers (16,900) by 11:20am today. Teams were working to reconnect the remaining 670 properties this afternoon.

Electricity engineers worked through the night to reconnect thousands of homes.

In all 43 separate incidents were reported across the power network due to last night's treacherous conditions. In Lancashire properties were blacked out in Samlesbury, Chorley, Heath Charnock, Ribble Valley, Rufford, Burscough, Lancaster, Rishton, Rossendale and Preesall.

Stephanie Trubshaw, Electricity North West’s customer services and connections director, said: “It has been an extremely busy period as we experienced high winds for a prolonged period of time.

“The majority of the incidents on the power network have been caused by trees and other debris falling on overhead power lines. But despite these issues, we responded quickly and have been able to restore power to thousands of properties.

Another weather warning has been issued for this evening.

“Our teams will continue to work throughout the day, so power can be restored as quickly and as safely as possible.”

ENW said its teams of engineers had "worked tirelessly through the night in testing conditions" to restore supplies to most of those affected. The company also warned of further disruptive weather which could hit the North West later this evening.

Stephanie Trubshaw added: “Our aim is to have the remaining customers affected by the high winds restored today. As we always say, should customers see any damage to the power network, firstly they should stay away but also report it to us by calling 105.

“Despite the worst of the weather passing, we’re also expecting further strong winds to return later this evening across Cumbria, Lancashire and the Peak district.”