This is when thunderstorms will hit Preston today as yellow weather warning issued for four days

Preston is to be hit with a bout of unsettled weather as thunderstorms are set to strike over the next four days.

The Met Office has warned the hot weather will spark scattered storms, with thunder expected to hit the region from Thursday afternoon.

The Met Office has warned the hot weather will spark scattered storms this afternoon

Thunder and lightning

A yellow weather warning is in place for Preston from 3pm Thursday until 4am Friday, as the tropical temperatures give way to thundery showers.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue for the next four days, with warnings of thunder and rain in place up until Sunday (July 28).

The storms could lead to some power cuts and travel delays, and there is potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in some areas.

The Met Office said: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind."

Thursday and Friday forecast

The weather will be very hot and sunny across the region today, with temperatures climbing to a scorching 35C.

The heat and humidity will spark a scattering of thunderstorms through the afternoon, bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening, before clearing to give way to a largely dry night with clear spells, although it will still feel warm and humid at 18C.

Friday will see a dry and bright start, which will later cloud over and bring outbreaks of heavy and thundery rain, becoming increasingly widespread throughout the day,

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Thursday at 24C, but the conditions will still feel very humid.