The Met Office has issued a further weather warning as Storm Jocelyn's strong winds continue to affect Lancashire today (Wednesday, January 24).

The forecaster has extended its yellow alert for wind across the North West until 3pm, warning it could bring further travel disruption as well as power cuts and reduced mobile phone coverage.

It says winds are widely expected to reach gusts of 55-65 mph, with a few exposed locations and over high ground possibly seeing gales in excess of 70 mph.

The extended warning applies to central and eastern parts of Lancashire, but conditions in Blackpool and along the Fylde Coast are likely to be calmer.

After 3pm, the worst of Storm Jocelyn in Lancashire is expected to be over, at least for now.

The Met Office does warn there could be further unsettled weather later in the week but no further weather warnings are in place as yet.

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Lancashire until 3pm today (Wednesday, January 24)

What to expect

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close if blocked by fallen trees and other debris

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone coverage

Some damage to buildings could happen, such as tiles blown from roofs

Any remaining recovery efforts off the back of Storm Isha are likely to be hampered

There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

This afternoon

A drier and brighter day with sunny spells though maybe the odd shower as Storm Jocelyn clears away. Still windy, especially over the hills, but these easing later in the evening. Rather mild for the time of year. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight

The odd shower will continue for a time this evening though slowly easing. Feeling colder than recent nights with lighter winds and some clear spells. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Thursday

Some bright spells around to start especially in the north, though soon clouding over from the south. Turning windy too with outbreaks of rain affecting all by midmorning. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday