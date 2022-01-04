The Met Office said frequent sleet and snow showers across Lancashire could lead to difficult driving conditions and travel disruption on Friday morning (January 7).

It also warned of icy patches on some untreated roads and pavements, a risk of lightning strikes and possible brief power outages.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which covers all of Lancashire, will be in place from midnight until 10am on Friday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west overnight Thursday into Friday are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200m (mainly around 2-5cm, possibly as much as 10cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent).

"Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.

"These showers will turn increasingly to rain and sleet at lower levels through Friday morning, before steadily easing from the west through the afternoon ahead of an area of rain and milder conditions."

Here's what the Met Office said to expect:

Frequent wintry showers have been predicted to hit Lancashire

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

- Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.

What can we expect the weather to be like across the county over the next few days?

Today (January 4):

Today will be generally dry, bright and breezy with plenty of sunshine.

There's an outside chance of a wintry flurry during the afternoon, most likely across Merseyside and Cheshire.

Feeling much colder than recently.

Maximum temperature 6C.

Tonight (January 4):

Wintry flurries continuing overnight across Merseyside, south Lancashire and Cheshire. However most places staying dry with long clear periods.

Remaining breezy and cold, with a frost developing in sheltered areas. Minimum temperature -3C.

Wednesday (January 5):

Most places will once again be dry and sunny and it will feel cold.

There remains a risk of wintry showers across Merseyside and Cheshire but these largely fading away.

Maximum temperature 6C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday (January 6-8):

Becoming briefly milder on Thursday with strong winds, rain and hill snow arriving.

Colder again on Friday with blustery wintry showers.

Windy and milder on Saturday with periods of rain.

