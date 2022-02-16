Preston weather: Storm Eunice hour-by-hour forecast as 'extremely strong winds' and snow sweep into the city on Friday
The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for wind and snow on Friday (February 18) for Lancashire.
The county is divided by two warnings, with north Lancashire, Cumbria and Burnley within the yellow warning for wind and snow, while Preston, Blackburn, Blackpool and the Fylde coast are covered by the more severe amber wind warning.
Both warnings are in place from 3am on Friday until 6pm.
While the amber weather alert warns of wind gusts inland of up to 80mph and 100mph around coastal and exposed areas, the Met Office is predicting gusts reaching a maximum of approximately 57mph in Preston.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston throughout the weather warning window:
03:00 - Temperature 4C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 24mph
04:00 - Temperature 4C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 28mph
05:00 - Temperature 4C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 28mph
06:00 - Temperature 5C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 30mph
07:00 - Temperature 6C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 30mph
08:00 - Temperature 6C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 30mph
09:00 - Temperature 6C / 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 33mph
10:00 - Temperature 6C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 36mph
11:00 - Temperature 5C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 42mph
12:00 - Temperature 5C / 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph
13:00 - Temperature 4C / 70% chance of rain / Wind gust 57mph
14:00 - Temperature 5C / 70% chance of rain / Wind gust 56mph
15:00 - Temperature 5C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 54mph
16:00 - Temperature 4C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 49mph
17:00 - Temperature 4C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph
18:00 - Temperature 4C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph
