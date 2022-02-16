The county is divided by two warnings, with north Lancashire, Cumbria and Burnley within the yellow warning for wind and snow, while Preston, Blackburn, Blackpool and the Fylde coast are covered by the more severe amber wind warning.

Both warnings are in place from 3am on Friday until 6pm.

While the amber weather alert warns of wind gusts inland of up to 80mph and 100mph around coastal and exposed areas, the Met Office is predicting gusts reaching a maximum of approximately 57mph in Preston.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston throughout the weather warning window:

03:00 - Temperature 4C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 24mph

04:00 - Temperature 4C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 28mph

05:00 - Temperature 4C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 28mph

06:00 - Temperature 5C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 30mph

07:00 - Temperature 6C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 30mph

08:00 - Temperature 6C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 30mph

09:00 - Temperature 6C / 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 33mph

10:00 - Temperature 6C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 36mph

11:00 - Temperature 5C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 42mph

12:00 - Temperature 5C / 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph

13:00 - Temperature 4C / 70% chance of rain / Wind gust 57mph

14:00 - Temperature 5C / 70% chance of rain / Wind gust 56mph

15:00 - Temperature 5C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 54mph

16:00 - Temperature 4C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 49mph

17:00 - Temperature 4C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph

18:00 - Temperature 4C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph