Thursday’s highs of 21 degrees and crisp blue skies are set to make way for heavy downpours on Saturday with the chance of thunder.

According to the Met Office, Saturday will see a bright and largely dry start with blustery showers developing through the day, heavy at times and potentially thundery, but with sunny spells in between. It will feel fresher than of late. It will still be on the warm side however, with a maximum temperature 20 °C.