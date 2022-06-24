Thursday’s highs of 21 degrees and crisp blue skies are set to make way for heavy downpours on Saturday with the chance of thunder.
According to the Met Office, Saturday will see a bright and largely dry start with blustery showers developing through the day, heavy at times and potentially thundery, but with sunny spells in between. It will feel fresher than of late. It will still be on the warm side however, with a maximum temperature 20 °C.
From Sunday to Tuesday, it will be windy on Sunday with a continued risk of heavy showers. Winds will ease for Monday ahead of more persistent rain potentially arriving on Tuesday with temperatures around the seasonal average.