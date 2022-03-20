These were the scenes on Blackpool's Prom and beaches on the first day of spring

Bidding farewell to what seemed like a never-ending winter, families along the Fylde Coast greeted spring with gusto as they soaked up the sun on beaches and in parks and beer gardens.
Here are just some of the wonderful scenes from Blackpool’s sunny Promenade and beaches as families make the most of the blue skies and mild weather .
1. WBEG20-03-2022-FirstDayOfSpringBlackpool1-NWupload
Sammy Abdelkhalek shared this picture of families enjoying the sun on the beach in South Shore this morning (Sunday, March 20)
Photo: Sammy Abdelkhalek
2. Queues at Notarianni Ices
A perfect day for an ice cream at Notarianni Ices in Waterloo Road, just off the Promenade in Blackpool
Photo: JPIMedia
3. WBEG20-03-2022-FirstDayOfSpringBlackpool2-NWupload
A perfect day for a stroll along the Prom with the spring sun shining on the Comedy Carpet this afternoon
Photo: JPIMedia
4. WBEG20-03-2022-FirstDayOfSpringBlackpool3-NWupload
Daffodils in full bloom in Bispham's Community Orchard on the North Blackpool Pond Trail
Photo: JPIMedia