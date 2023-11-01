Storm Ciarán has swept across parts of the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of yellow weather warnings were issued across the UK as the third named storm of the season battered the country on Wednesday (November 1).

Two amber warnings for wind covering much of the south coast were also issued for Thursday, with the most exposed Channel coastal spots facing gusts of more than 85mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the UK, the Environment Agency issued more than 25 flood warnings after a prolonged period of wet weather.

While Lancashire was not covered by the warnings, the county was certainly not immune to the effects of the storm, with heavy rain and strong winds battering much of the county.

Pictures taken in Blackpool show large waves battered the shoreline amid frequent downpours of heavy rain.

Forecasters urged residents to keep an eye on any further updates as additions were expected throughout the week.

Heavy rain and strong winds battered Blackpool as Storm Ciarán swept across parts of the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60mph farther inland.

“This deep, low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas, with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall on to the already saturated ground, bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so. There are possible gusts of 80 to 90mph in some exposed southern areas. It’s probably quite a nasty storm, this one.”

How can I keep safe along the coast?

Storm Ciarán is the third named storm of the season

If you’re near the sea front you should take extra care during windy weather. Keep safe by following these simple steps:

- Check the forecasts and tides in your local area here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

- Take care if walking near cliffs – know your route and keep dogs on a lead.