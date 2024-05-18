Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite the odd heavy shower forecast, the sun is set to be out throughout the weekend!

Lancashire is expected to be sunny over the weekend and into next week as we edge further into summer.

Whilst there will be the occasional bit of rain, the Met Office have forecast the temperature to stay warm and consistent through the next few days.

The temperature will even reach heights of 22°C today.

Weather forecast for the week ahead:

Today:

Rather cloudy first thing but also some brightness in places. Sunny spells develop more widely by the afternoon but well-scattered heavy showers are also forming. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight:

Any daytime showers soon easing to leave plenty of late evening sunshine. Remaining dry overnight with clear spells and a chance of some low cloud in the far east. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Sunday:

Any low cloud, mist and fog soon clearing to leave a fine day with plenty of Spring sunshine through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Tuesday: