Sun set to shine on Lancashire this Easter bank holiday weekend
Lancashire is set to bask in the sun this Easter weekend with temperatures expected to reach as high as 17 degrees centigrade.
The outlook for tomorrow, Friday, through to Monday according to the Met Office is mild for most areas for the Easter bank holiday weekend, although temperatures will probably be at their highest on Good Friday. Most places will stay dry for the majority of the weekend with temperatures reaching upto 17 degrees tomorrow.
Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist, said: “Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.
“However, a low-pressure system will affect the North West later on Sunday, bringing unsettled weather with some strong winds and rain.
“There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year.
“However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.”