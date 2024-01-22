Storm Jocelyn to bring more strong winds to Lancashire as new weather warnings issued by Met Office
Storm Jocelyn will arrive in the UK 48 hours after Isha, bringing more strong winds to Lancashire.
A storm set to batter the UK on Tuesday (January 23) has been named Storm Jocelyn.
It follows Storm Isha which saw record breaking 107mph winds recorded in the UK.
The Met Office has subsequently issued two weather warnings for Lancashire.
A wind warning which covers all of the county will be in place from 4pm on Tuesday until 1pm on Wednesday (January 24).
Gusts of up to 70mph are predicted to hit the county, bringing the risk of injuries and damage to buildings.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Gusts of 55-65mph are fairly typical for a winter storm across these areas, but following the impacts caused by Storm Isha resilience is expected to be lower and it may also hamper any ongoing recovery and repair efforts."
A rain warning will also be in place from 7am on Tuesday until 6pm the same day.
Forecasters warned spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer, with up to 20mm predicted to fall.
What to expect
- Some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris.
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Any remaining recovery efforts off the back of Storm Isha are likely to be hampered.
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
- There is a chance of Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties