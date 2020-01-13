Storm Brendan: 80mph winds expected as Met Office issues warnings across UK

Storm Brendan is currently bringing windy conditions to the UK, with Met Office weather warnings currently in place.

The storm, which was named by Met Eireann, is set to hit the Republic of Ireland most dramatically, but strong winds are still set to hit other areas of the UK over the next couple of days.

Monday 13 January

A yellow Met Office weather warning is in place until 23.59pm on Monday (13 Jan), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, London & South East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde and Wales.

The Met Office said, “An area of very strong winds will move eastwards across the UK through Monday, clearing eastwards overnight.

“The strongest winds are expected around exposed coasts and hills. Here gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with a few sites perhaps seeing gusts to 80 mph - especially around Irish Sea coasts and around the west coast of Scotland where the strongest winds are most likely.”

What to expect from the weather warning

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected, particularly for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

- Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Some short term loss of power and other services

Tuesday 14 January

A second yellow weather warning for wind is also in place on Tuesday (14 Jan), covering East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

The Met Office said, “Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen across much of England and Wales during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected quite widely inland, with exposed coasts and hills having gusts of around 60 mph, perhaps locally 70 mph.

“Heavy rain may be an additional hazard in places. Winds will ease from the west during Tuesday night.”

What to expect from the weather warning

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

Icy conditions

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in place for Scotland from 1am to 1pm on Tuesday (14 Jan).

The Met Office said, “Icy patches and wintry showers may lead to some travel disruption.”