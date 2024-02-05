Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A band of rain, sleet and snow will push north on Thursday (February 8) bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels.

2-5cm is predicted on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m.

Snow, sleet and rain is set to hit Lancashire this week

Forecasters have warned this could bring travel delays as the chance of power cuts and disruption to other services such as mobile phone coverage.

A yellow weather warning covering all of Lancashire has subsequently been issued by the Met Office.

The warning will be in place from 3am on Thursday until 3am on Friday (February 9).

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "The snow will ease later in the day, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of the area.

"There is some uncertainty with respect to the rain/snow boundary, and the northern limit of the snow, and so details may change in the coming days as confidence increases in these aspects."

What should I do if I'm planning to travel?

Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so to keep yourself and others safe: