Snow predicted to hit East Lancashire this week as temperatures plummet

The Met Office said the country will become colder, cloudier and more unsettled from Monday (March 28), potentially bringing wintry showers to parts of Lancashire.

The change in conditions was expected to take place as the high pressure – which was responsible for last week’s mild weather – shifted out to the south, introducing colder Arctic air in from the north.

Maximum temperatures were predicted to drop to single figures in many places, with some freezing temperatures overnight.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “We’re going to be seeing a marked shift in the weather for the UK in the coming week as the warm weather is displaced south.

“Temperatures will drop as cold air sweeps south with single figure maxima for most places from mid-week, and bringing with it the unsettled weather that we’ll see for much of the week.

“Some clear spells are still around later in the week, with the best of any sunshine likely to be in the south later in the week.”

It was predicted Burnley would see sleet at around 7pm on Wednesday (March 30), whereas Pendle Hill would see light snow from midnight until 4pm.

In Rossendale, light snow was expected to fall from 4am until 10am, and then again at 4pm.

Snow was not predicted to hit Blackpool, Lancaster, Preston or Blackburn.

Temperatures were expected to gradually recover to near average over the weekend and into next week.

Here's this week’s weather forecast for Burnley, Pendle Hill and Rossendale:

Burnley

- Tuesday (March 29): Overcast with a chance of sun at midday and 2pm. Highs of 12C and lows of 3C.

- Wednesday (March 30): Light rain from 7am. Sleet expected at around 7pm. Highs of 6C and lows of 0C.

- Thursday (March 31): Light showers expected from 1pm following a sunny start. Highs of 7C and lows of -1C.

- Friday (April 1): Cloudy with sunny intervals. Highs of 8C and lows of -1C.

Pendle Hill

- Tuesday (March 29): Cloudy with light rain expected from 5pm. Highs of 7C and lows of -1C.

- Wednesday (March 30): Light snow predicted to fall from midnight until 4pm. Highs of 2C and lows of -3C.

- Thursday (March 31): A sunny start followed by a chance of snow at 7pm. Highs of 3C and lows of -3C.

- Friday (April 1): Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 4 lows of -4.

Rossendale

- Tuesday (March 29): Overcast with a chance of sun at 1pm and 5pm. Highs of 10C and lows of 1C.

- Wednesday (March 30): Light snow predicted to fall between 4am and 4pm. Highs of 4C and lows of -2C.

- Thursday (March 31): : A sunny start followed by light showers from 1pm. Highs of 5C and lows of -2C.

- Friday (April 1): Cloudy with sunny intervals. Highs of 6C and lows of -2C.

