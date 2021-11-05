Skywatcher spots Northern Lights over Lancashire

Wildlife photographer Craig Smith glimpsed the celestial light show shimmering in the skies over Lancashire on Wednesday night (November 3).

Earlier this week, meteorologists predicted the Northern Lights would be visible across the UK this week due to a geomagnetic storm.

Areas in complete darkness without light pollution and clear skies offer the best conditions for spying the brilliant lights, which usually appear as luminous rays and spirals.

Wildlife photographer Craig Smith captured the Northern Lights in the skies over Blackburn on Wednesday night (November 3). Pic: Craig Smith

An otherworldly glow is sometimes visible on the horizon, with Lancashire photographer Craig Smith capturing a green haze in the night sky over Blackburn on Wednesday.

The Northern Lights are most active during the Equinox and Solstice in March/April and September/October, according to the Met Office.

Heading out at between 7pm and 2am is recommended, but any time in the late evening might also give you a glimpse of the glow.

And the Met Office has confirmed that skywatchers in the North of England might have another chance to glimpse the rare natural phenomenon tonight (November 5).

The otherworldly glow of the Northern Lights in the night sky over Blackburn on Wednesday (November 3). Pic: Craig Smith

"Aurora may be visible across Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and perhaps parts of the Midlands, Norfolk and North Wales with the naked-eye at first where skies are clear," said the forecaster.

You can also check the Aurorawatch website, run by Lancaster University's Department of Physics, a free service offering alerts of when the aurora might be visible from the UK.

