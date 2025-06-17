UK weather: Three tips to save water as temperatures forecast to reach 30°C in some parts of the country
Temperatures are predicted to surge later this week, with the Met Office forecasting some places in the UK could see temperatures in the high 20s - even reaching 30°C.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts for the East and West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and Humber and London, in place from 12pm on June 18 to 6pm on June 22.
Yorkshire and the north west of England are currently in drought status.
Ahead of the hot weather, Southern Water has shared tips on saving water.
The company said: “We’re heading into another warm spell this week and even though some of us got a good soaking over the weekend, it’s still super important to save water as the sun makes a comeback!”
Three tips to save water
One suggestion on ways to save water is trying to finish your shower before a song ends. A shower of under four minutes could save water.
Another of Southern Water’s tips on saving water is to ‘let your lawn go gold’. They say, “brown grass isn’t dead – it's just resting! Skip the sprinklers and let nature do its thing. Your lawn will bounce back once the rain returns!”
The company also suggests swapping the hose for a watering can, with it being faster, more efficient, and potentially saving up to 1,000 litres of water per hour.
Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.