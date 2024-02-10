The Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team was called on after an ambulance was unable to reach the casualty due to the adverse weather conditions brought on by a heavy snowfall, so paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service set off on foot.

Team members from the mountain rescue team made their way to their base while others headed to the scene and were able to provide assistance in getting NWAS crew to the injured teenager with additional equipment to splint the limb. They were then able to transport the casualty to the awaiting ambulance and remain with them to ensure no further issues on the snow and sleet covered minor roads.