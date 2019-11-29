Preston weekend weather forecast: This is when temperatures will plummet

Have your say

The weather in Preston this weekend is set to be bright but cold.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (29 Nov)

Friday will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. The temperature will reach its peak of 4C by 12pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The temperature will begin to dip after 4pm. Overnight temperature of -1C.

Saturday (30 Nov)

Saturday will again see bright sunshine throughout the day.

The temperature will slowly climb to its peak of 4C by 12pm and remain so throughout the day.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 3pm, with an overnight temperature of -1C.

Sunday (1 Dec)

Sunday is also set to be bright, but cold, with sunshine throughout the day and the temperature reaching its peak of 4C by 12pm.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 3pm, with an overnight temperature of -2C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “once freezing fog patches clear, Sunday will be dry but cold with plenty of sunny spells.

“Cloudier on Monday and Tuesday but staying largely dry. Feeling chilly throughout.”