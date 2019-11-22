Preston weekend weather forecast: dull and rainy conditions in store

Have your say

The weather in Preston this weekend is set to be dull, with rain and cloud.

Here’s what to expect.

The weather in Preston this weekend is set to be dull, with rain and cloud.

Friday (22 Nov)

Friday will see overcast conditions throughout most of the day. Light rain will then hit from 8pm onwards, continuing until around 11pm.

Overnight temperature of 7C.

Saturday (23 Nov)

Saturday will see rain hit continuously throughout the day.

The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 9am and remain so throughout the day.

Overnight temperature of 8C.

Sunday (24 Nov)

Sunday is then set to be cloudy throughout the day, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by 12pm.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 3pm, with an overnight temperature of 8C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that it will be “Drier for much of Sunday before more rain spreads in from the west, accompanied by strengthening winds.

“Mainly cloudy thereafter with scattered showers. Fairly mild.”