Preston weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain, sleet and snow
Another wintry weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.
The yellow weather warning for rain, sleet, snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for Monday (March 13) evening and Tuesday (March 24) morning.
The alert, which covers the entire county, comes into force from 5pm on Monday and remains in place until 10am on Tuesday morning.
Weather experts are warning that during the alert window some roads and railways are likely to be affected and residents should take extra care on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Hour-by-hour update for Preston during the yellow warning:
Monday, March 13, 2023:
17:00 – 90% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 9C
18:00 – 90% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 8C
19:00 – 80% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 7C
20:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 7C
21:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 6C
22:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 6C
23:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 5C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023:
00:00 – 50% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 4C
01:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C
02:00 – 10% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C
03:00 – 10% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C
04:00 – 5% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C
05:00 – 5% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C
06:00 – 5% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C
07:00 – 30% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C
08:00 – 40% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C
09:00 – 10% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C
10:00 – 10% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C
An update on the Met Office website says: “An area of rain will turn to sleet and snow from the north, initially over Scotland, and then over northern England during Monday evening.
"Accumulating snow will mostly be above 200-300 m, but possibly to lower levels in Scotland for a time, with 2-5 cm in places.
"Sleet and snow clearing southeastwards overnight into Tuesday, with temperatures then falling and ice forming, particularly on untreated surfaces.”