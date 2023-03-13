The alert, which covers the entire county, comes into force from 5pm on Monday and remains in place until 10am on Tuesday morning.

Weather experts are warning that during the alert window some roads and railways are likely to be affected and residents should take extra care on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Hour-by-hour update for Preston during the yellow warning:

Monday, March 13, 2023:

17:00 – 90% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 9C

18:00 – 90% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 8C

19:00 – 80% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 7C

20:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 7C

21:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 6C

22:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 6C

23:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 5C

Tuesday, March 14, 2023:

00:00 – 50% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 4C

01:00 – 20% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C

02:00 – 10% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C

03:00 – 10% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C

04:00 – 5% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C

05:00 – 5% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C

06:00 – 5% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C

07:00 – 30% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C

08:00 – 40% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 2C

09:00 – 10% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C

10:00 – 10% chance of sleet, snow or rain / Temp 3C

An update on the Met Office website says: “An area of rain will turn to sleet and snow from the north, initially over Scotland, and then over northern England during Monday evening.

"Accumulating snow will mostly be above 200-300 m, but possibly to lower levels in Scotland for a time, with 2-5 cm in places.