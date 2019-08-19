Preston weather forecast: This is when thunder will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 19 August, with sunshine, rain and thunder.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, before light rain hits from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Thunder will hit from 1pm until 2pm. It will then be sunny throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see bright sunshine, with light rain from 6pm until 7pm. It will then turn clear and remain dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine, cloud and light rain. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 23 August to Sunday 1 September said: “Further spells of rain likely to affect northwestern parts of the UK during Friday, especially over higher ground.

“Elsewhere, largely dry with sunny spells.

"Into the weekend there is a lot of uncertainty at this stage, but will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, with drier and brighter conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will generally be above average.”