Preston weather forecast: This is when thunder is set to hit Preston

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 2 August, with sun cloud and rain.

However, thunder and heavy rain are set to hit over the weekend.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will begin cloudy, with bright sunshine from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, with light rain set to hit from 8pm until around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 22C.

Sunday is then set to see rain throughout the afternoon with thunder set to hit between 5pm and 6pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 6 August to Thursday 15 August said: “Bands of rain and showers across western and northern areas are likely to move northeastwards during Tuesday, heavy in places and with the risk of thunder.

“The southeast is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, and it will be warm here.

“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to drift east across the UK maintaining showery conditions.”