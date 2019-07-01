Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 1 July, with cloud, sunshine and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 1 July, with cloud, sunshine and rain throughout the day.

This morning will be mostly cloudy throughout, with light rain set to hit from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud, remaining dry. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.



What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 5 July to Sunday 14 July said: “Friday will be dry and sunny for southern and eastern parts of the UK.

“It will be a cloudier day for northern and northwestern parts with a risk of some isolated showery outbreaks. Winds will be light.

“As we head through early July there is a good signal for high pressure to become dominant.

“The position of the high pressure will determine cloud amounts and where the highest temperatures are most likely.”