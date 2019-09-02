Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Monday 2 September, with heavy rain and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Monday 2 September, with heavy rain and cloud

This morning is set to begin cloudy, with light rain hitting from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see rain become heavy at 12pm, easing off into cloud by 1pm. However, light rain will then return from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain will turn heavy from 6pm onwards, easing off by around 9pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of light rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 6 September to Sunday 15 September said: “The weekend will stay unsettled and probably windy at first, with showers or longer spells of rain, probably soon transferring from the northwest to eastern parts of the UK.

“Drier, brighter and quieter conditions will probably become established in the west and northwest of the UK and slowly extend to other areas over the course of the weekend.

“It will most likely be rather cool with some chilly nights in any quieter interludes.”