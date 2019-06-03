Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see mostly bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine, with some small periods of cloud from around 4pm until 5pm. The temperature will increase to its peak of 17C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see rain throughout most of the day, with heavy rain from 2pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 7 June to Sunday 16 June said: “Sunny spells along with scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers are expected on Friday, with a chance of some more persistent rain and strong winds affecting the south.

“This unsettled and largely showery theme continues into the weekend, but with a risk of some longer spells of rain in places.”