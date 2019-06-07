Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy downpours will hit Preston today as Storm Miguel heads north

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and heavy rain throughout the day.

The UK is set to be hit by wet and windy weather over the next few days as the aftermath of Storm Miguel, which is currently sweeping Spain, heads north.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, with heavy rain hitting from 2pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see continuous heavy rain. The temperature will dip to 12C during the evening. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of light and heavy rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 11 June to Thursday 20 June said: “After an unsettled period of weather across the UK, there are signs that drier and more settled conditions could begin to develop from Tuesday.

“Many areas are likely to be dry on Tuesday, although isolated showers are possible in the north and east.

“Many places may have sunny spells, but it could turn cloudier in the west.

“Thereafter, there is significant uncertainty in the detail, but largely settled conditions are likely to continue, particularly in the north and west.”