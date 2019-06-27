Preston weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in the city today

Have your say

The weather is set to be clear and bright today, with plenty of sun throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Following a bright 13C start to the day, the morning will continue to warm nicely reaching 17C 11am, and 19C by noon.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will remain cloud free, with temperatures rising to 22C by mid-afternoon and remain steady until early evening.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

We're in for a warm evening with temperatures holding in the mid-teens. Overnight the temperature will remain between 11-12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Friday will be a similar picture to Thursday, remaining clear and bright with temperatures hitting 24C by 4pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday, June 29 to Monday, July 1 said: “Saturday, cooler than Friday with sunny spells and a small chance for an isolated shower. Cooler again on Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and a fresh breeze at times."