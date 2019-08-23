Preston weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Preston as temperatures soar

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag mostly on Friday 23 August, with bright skies and cloud.

However, temperatures are set to soar in Preston over the next few days.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be mostly cloud, with some small sunny intervals. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, before bright sunshine hits from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see bright sunshine continue, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright wall-to-wall sunshine throughout. Maximum temperature of 26C. Sunday and Monday will be similar, with bright sunshine and temperatures of around 23C and 21C respectively.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 27 August to Thursday 5 September said: “The end of August should see a split in the weather across the UK, with dry and sunny conditions prevailing across many areas, in particular southeast England, and for cloudier conditions across the far northwest.

“The far northwest will see rain at times, followed by periods with sunny spells and showers.”