Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Temperatures are set to improve in the city following a chilly spell.

The mercury is set to reach highs of 11C, with the sun also set to make an appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also expected to be a relatively dry week, with no rain forecast.

Temperatures are set to get warmer in Preston

Weather forecast for the week ahead:

Saturday, March 3

A cold start with perhaps some frost.

A drier day than Saturday with any low cloud lifting to give bright or sunny spells, particularly in the afternoon.

Not as chilly and feeling pleasant in the sunshine with light winds.

Remaining dry this evening with plenty of clear spells overnight. Light winds with mist and fog patches developing and a widespread frost.

Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 3C.

Monday, March 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cold start with any mist and fog soon clearing leaving a dry day with hazy sunshine.

Cloudier later with some light rain possible by the evening.

Maximum temperature 10C. Minimum temperature 5C.

Tuesday, March 5

Cloudy changing to clear by early evening.

Maximum temperature 10C. Minimum temperature 4C.

Wednesday, March 6

Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning.

Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Thursday, March 7

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 5C.

Friday, March 8

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 5C.

Saturday, March 9

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.