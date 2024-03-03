Preston weather forecast: Temperatures set to warm up slightly next week following cold snap
and live on Freeview channel 276
Temperatures are set to improve in the city following a chilly spell.
The mercury is set to reach highs of 11C, with the sun also set to make an appearance.
It is also expected to be a relatively dry week, with no rain forecast.
Weather forecast for the week ahead:
Saturday, March 3
A cold start with perhaps some frost.
A drier day than Saturday with any low cloud lifting to give bright or sunny spells, particularly in the afternoon.
Not as chilly and feeling pleasant in the sunshine with light winds.
Remaining dry this evening with plenty of clear spells overnight. Light winds with mist and fog patches developing and a widespread frost.
Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 3C.
Monday, March 4
A cold start with any mist and fog soon clearing leaving a dry day with hazy sunshine.
Cloudier later with some light rain possible by the evening.
Maximum temperature 10C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Tuesday, March 5
Cloudy changing to clear by early evening.
Maximum temperature 10C. Minimum temperature 4C.
Wednesday, March 6
Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 6C.
Thursday, March 7
Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Friday, March 8
Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Saturday, March 9
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 6C.