Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain is set to hit Preston

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 17 July, with cloud, sunny skies and rain.

This morning is set to see bright sunshine, turning cloudy at around 11am. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of light and heavy rain. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain is then set to continue throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy during the morning, changing to light showers by late morning. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 July to Monday 29 July said: Sunday 21 July to Tuesday 30 July said: “Sunday will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers across northern Britain, with largely dry conditions to close out the weekend in the south.

“Into the start of next week, low pressure is most likely to be close to northwest Britain, bringing stronger winds and occasionally heavy rain.

“Further southeast, it should be mostly dry with the potential to tap into very warm air drifting north out of Europe.”